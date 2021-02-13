AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 169.8% from the January 14th total of 937,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dawson James downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of AZRX opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

