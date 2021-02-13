B. Riley Raises ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target to $30.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECOM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.72 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.21 million, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,731.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,318,500 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 804,194 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $3,317,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth $2,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.