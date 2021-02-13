B. Riley Weighs in on CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CONSOL Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.12 million, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $10.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

