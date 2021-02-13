B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,727,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of B2Digital stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,504,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,939. B2Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It is creating and developing league champions; and developing systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, including social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, free to view, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

