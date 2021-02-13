BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.54

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $6.66. BAE Systems shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 6,226 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,062 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

