BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAESY opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.