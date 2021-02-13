Bailard Inc. Acquires New Stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 147,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $328.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

LAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

