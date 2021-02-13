Bailard Inc. Buys 20,300 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 181.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $424,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $163.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

