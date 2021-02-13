Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 6,900 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 49.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 56.0% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 74.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:CSV opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $657.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

