Bailard Inc. Invests $246,000 in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FVE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVE stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $259.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

