Bailard Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.11% of Timberland Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSBK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 252,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,923,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

TSBK stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $225.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $120,684.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

