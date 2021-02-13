Bailard Inc. Takes Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

In other SMART Global news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,520.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,112,800 shares of company stock valued at $85,101,305 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of SGH opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

