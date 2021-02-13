Baker Hughes Holdings LLC Invests $1.34 Million in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 640,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. NextDecade makes up about 0.1% of Baker Hughes Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 706.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 492,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 337,079 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NEXT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 340,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,258. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

