Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,581,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,693 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $32,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $26,542,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

