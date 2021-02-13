Baker Tilly Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 44,212 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in United Insurance by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in United Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in United Insurance by 24.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UIHC stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $260.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at $814,484.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,779 shares of company stock valued at $99,857. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

UIHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

