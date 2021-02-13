Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $227,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.