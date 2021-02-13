Baker Tilly Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.22.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $477.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $479.18.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

