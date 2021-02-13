Baker Tilly Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,740 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.2% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 132,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $25,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 109.1% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE FTI opened at $10.31 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.