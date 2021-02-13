Baker Tilly Financial LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,292 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.