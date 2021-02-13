Baker Tilly Financial LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,140. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,220.66 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,195.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,074.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

