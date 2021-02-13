Banano Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Banano has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $62,139.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 177.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00060553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00277817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00064946 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.01078550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00098288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,235 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,746,353 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official website is banano.cc.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

