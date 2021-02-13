Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Issues Earnings Results

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Shares of BLX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. 181,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $620.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47.

BLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

