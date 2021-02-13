BancorpSouth Bank Buys Shares of 22,271 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

