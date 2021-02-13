BancorpSouth Bank Purchases Shares of 2,226 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 72,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 178.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $177.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

