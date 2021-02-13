Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) vs. Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Financial Comparison

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 28.94% 13.19% 1.40% Professional N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank First and Professional, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bank First presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.26%. Professional has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.13%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than Bank First.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank First and Professional’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $101.80 million 5.31 $26.69 million $3.87 18.08 Professional $42.02 million 5.13 $2.34 million N/A N/A

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Professional.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Professional shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank First beats Professional on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 branches in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, Jefferson, and Barron counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

