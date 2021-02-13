Bank of America Lowers Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Skanska AB (publ) stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. Skanska AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

