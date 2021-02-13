Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BZUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of BZUN opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,306 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Baozun by 5,187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,898 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Baozun by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,394 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Baozun by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Baozun by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,309,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 143,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

