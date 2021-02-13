Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Baozun stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Baozun by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 29.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 24.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $2,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

