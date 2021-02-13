Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 164 ($2.14).

Get Barclays PLC (BARC.L) alerts:

Shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock opened at GBX 145.90 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £25.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.49.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.