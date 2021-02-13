Barclays Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $135.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.56.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $112.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.96. Datadog has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,333,201 shares of company stock worth $232,212,772. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

