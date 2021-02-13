Barclays Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $256.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by Barclays from $233.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Bank of America lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.94.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 161.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,921 shares of company stock worth $36,848,094. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

