Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MDIBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday. Mediobanca reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

