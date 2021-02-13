Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.62% from the stock’s current price.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after buying an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,605 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,665,000 after purchasing an additional 784,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

