Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Basanite stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Basanite

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

