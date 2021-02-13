Beacon Market Cap Reaches $15,007.58 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Beacon has a market cap of $15,007.58 and $76.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00024775 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001400 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

