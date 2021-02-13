Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) EVP Sells $925,411.95 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BECN. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,192,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 184,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

