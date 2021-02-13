Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives $24.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,523 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 17,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

BBBY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. 3,222,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,790,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

