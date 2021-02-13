Beldex (BDX) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $81.08 million and $785,306.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0827 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 689.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

