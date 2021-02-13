Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Tops $3.25

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00006930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.76 million and $44.36 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00067409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.52 or 0.01053900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00056614 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.32 or 0.05599187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.