Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,469.67 ($45.33).

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock opened at GBX 2,936 ($38.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,929.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,677.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Bellway p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

