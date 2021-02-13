Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Trading Up 9.7%

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s stock price shot up 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.24. 563,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 348,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on BNFT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.