Berenberg Bank Boosts discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Price Target to GBX 770

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 685 ($8.95).

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

LON DSCV opened at GBX 670 ($8.75) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 698.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £599.35 million and a P/E ratio of 50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.11. discoverIE Group has a one year low of GBX 330.29 ($4.32) and a one year high of GBX 772 ($10.09).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $2.97. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.