Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.21

Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.21 and traded as high as $41.00. Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 266,413 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57.

Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.