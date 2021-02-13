Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIR. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.68.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) stock opened at C$3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.30 million and a P/E ratio of -7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.83. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.29.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.