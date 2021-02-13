Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of BIREF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

