Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$12.50 price objective on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$8.69 on Tuesday. Bird Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.96 and a twelve month high of C$8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$345.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$327.30 million. Research analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

