Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 949,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,924,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,450. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.28.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

