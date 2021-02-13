BitBall (BTB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $727,532.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $727,532.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,999.18 or 0.99905593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00081508 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014727 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.