Bitcoin Classic Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $5,641.07 and approximately $32.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

