Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Cap of $211.98 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $211.98 million and approximately $27.95 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002396 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Token Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

